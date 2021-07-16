National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.