National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 939.10 ($12.27). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 931.10 ($12.16), with a volume of 6,592,559 shares.

NG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

