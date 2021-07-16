National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of National Western Life Group worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWLI opened at $218.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.94. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $794.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

