NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 697,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NBTB traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 94,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,305. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

