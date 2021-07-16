nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading 3.3% Higher

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.74. Approximately 5,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 659,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $514,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,342 shares of company stock worth $5,421,226. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

