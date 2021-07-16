NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.86 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $773.44 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00035163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00240806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,099,814 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

