Neblio Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $524,330.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00042319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003124 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,048,444 coins and its circulating supply is 17,660,914 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

