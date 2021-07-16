Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Investec raised Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NDBKY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

