Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Investec raised Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NDBKY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

