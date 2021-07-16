Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nel ASA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

