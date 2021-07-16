NeoGenomics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NEO opened at $42.36 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 858.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

