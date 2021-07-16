Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $117,516. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.43. 91,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,480. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

