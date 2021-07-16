NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 1,623 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 606,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

