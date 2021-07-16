NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.24 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

