NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.24 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
