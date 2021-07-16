Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0032

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $125,474.35 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

