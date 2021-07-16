NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $523.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $537.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

