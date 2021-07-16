Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading 0.2% Higher

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.64. 25,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 30,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBST)

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

