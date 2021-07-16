Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in June

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NCMGF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

