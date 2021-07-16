Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

