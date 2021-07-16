Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 22,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

