News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in News by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in News by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in News by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -262.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

