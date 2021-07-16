News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 52,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of News by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $23.65 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.75 and a beta of 1.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

