Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $90.76 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00145963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,027.58 or 1.00051325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,507 coins and its circulating supply is 157,040,860 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

