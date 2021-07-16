Nexo Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $798.61 million and $7.33 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00806254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

