NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NREF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 28,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,993. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

