NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

