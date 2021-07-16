NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.05. 1,115,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,431. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,600 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,489.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 14,737 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,015.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,874 shares of company stock worth $779,632.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 686,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,376,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 518,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,000.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

