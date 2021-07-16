NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,555.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.01408628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00392404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002858 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.