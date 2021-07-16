NextDAO (NAX) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.40 million and $131,991.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,064,047,312 coins and its circulating supply is 2,023,815,203 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

