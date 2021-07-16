NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.