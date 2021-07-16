NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. 14,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,642,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.72.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 642,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.