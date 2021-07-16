NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,411 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $17,357,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock valued at $72,338,348 and sold 598,072 shares valued at $36,262,736. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

