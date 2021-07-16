NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 36,623 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

