NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4,983.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 714.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $340,238. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.