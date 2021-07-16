NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,615 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 19.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

