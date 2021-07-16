NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,161 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,503 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.62 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

