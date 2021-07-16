NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.41 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $90.19 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.