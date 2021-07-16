NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $57.82 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

