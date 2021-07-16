NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $1,427,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

