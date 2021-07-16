NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD opened at $75.02 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

