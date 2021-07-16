NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.