NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

