NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

