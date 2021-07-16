NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

