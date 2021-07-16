NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,411,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 338,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.