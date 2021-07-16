NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $519.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

