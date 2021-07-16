NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE INT opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

