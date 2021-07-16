NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Cap Hits $543,158.26

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $543,158.26 and approximately $6,230.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00109203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00148344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,334.24 or 1.00243143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.