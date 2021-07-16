NFTLootBox Market Cap Tops $600,454.11 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $26.57 or 0.00084774 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $600,454.11 and approximately $96,681.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

