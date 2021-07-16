NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $72.40

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $72.40 or 0.00231142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $33.97 million and $690,172.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.24 or 0.00798925 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

