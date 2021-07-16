Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NLSN opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

